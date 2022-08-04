Greenberg Glusker Brings On 3 Attys From Hamburg Karic

By Emma Cueto (August 4, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP has added three partners, including two of the founding partners, from local firm Hamburg Karic Edwards & Martin LLP as the latter firm winds down operations. Barry G. Edwards has joined the firm's real estate practice, and Gregg A. Martin and Ann S. Lee have joined the litigation practice, according to an announcement Monday. "We are delighted to add this impressive team of attorneys who have experience and legal talent that will enhance our real estate and litigation capabilities," Greenberg Glusker's managing partner, Bob Baradaran, said in a statement. "Many of...

