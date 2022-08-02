Perkins Coie Expands Emerging Cos. Practice In Calif., Ore.

By Jack Rodgers (August 2, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP has expanded its emerging companies and venture capital practice in California and Oregon, with two attorneys who have decades of experience between them in their respective industries, the firm announced Monday. Steve Davis and Christopher Grogan join the firm as partners in Portland and Los Angeles, respectively, the firm said in a statement. Davis has spent almost 15 years at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, representing clients in a number of financing deals, according to his LinkedIn profile. Grogan most recently spent six months with Stealth Fintech, working as the company's general counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile. It...

