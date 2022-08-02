DOJ's Fraud-On-The-FDA Liability Theory Is Problematic

By Jaime Jones, Brenna Jenny and Krystalyn Weaver (August 2, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Over the past decade, whistleblowers filing suit under the False Claims Act have attempted to expand the long-established fraudulent inducement theory of FCA liability into a novel fraud-on-the-U.S. Food and Drug Administration theory of FCA liability. Relators have led the charge in developing and litigating this theory, arguing that supposed omissions or misstatements before the FDA can cause claims for payment presented to a different government agency to be false. During the Obama administration, the U.S. Department of Justice filed several statements of interest expressing support for the viability of this theory. However, during the Trump administration, the DOJ's enthusiasm became...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS