CFPB Gets Trimmed $29.2M Judgment In Mortgage Relief Suit

By Jon Hill (August 1, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Monday awarded a more than $29.2 million revised judgment to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a mortgage relief services case that previously ended in a $59 million judgment thrown out by the Seventh Circuit last year. The amended judgment entered by U.S. District Judge William Conley calls for more than $10.8 million in civil relief and more than $18.4 million in civil penalties to be paid by four attorneys and their now-defunct mortgage assistance firms, The Mortgage Law Group LLP and Consumer First Legal Group LLC. That's down from the total $21.7 million in restitution...

