Ambiguity Remains In Microchip Severance Suit, Judge Says

By Patrick Hoff (August 1, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit accusing a microchip manufacturer of improperly denying nine workers severance after their company was acquired is moving forward after a California federal judge said it's unclear whether a pre-merger severance plan should have been followed. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. on Friday denied motions for summary judgment from both the workers and Microchip Technology Inc., which purchased Atmel Corp. in April 2016. Judge Gilliam said that following the Ninth Circuit's remand of the suit, both parties had offered contradictory evidence about how to interpret a severance plan that Atmel put in place to dissuade workers from jumping...

