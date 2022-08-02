Ga. City Urges 11th Circ. To Keep Retaliation Ruling

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 2, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia city told the Eleventh Circuit that it didn't wrongly terminate a former equal employment opportunity coordinator because she supported discrimination claims, saying that the tasks she performed for her job were not a protected activity. In a brief Monday, the city of Augusta asked the appellate court to keep a Georgia district court's decision granting it summary judgment on Jacqueline Humphrey's claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The city said that under the Fair Labor Standards Act's manager rule she didn't actually oppose any discriminatory practices the city might have engaged in. "The plaintiff investigated internal...

