Health Care Co. To Get $2.8M Monthly Bond In Hospital Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (August 2, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Texas-based Steward Health Care System LLC and five Florida hospitals must pay a $2.8 million a month bond pending a ruling on whether Tenet Healthcare Corp. has a contract right to terminate information technology and data services to the sites, the Delaware Chancery Court ruled Monday. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III set the amount based on his assessment of the likelihood that Tenet, which sold the Florida hospitals to Steward for $1.1 billion last year, will prevail in a dispute in his court over the amount Steward still owes for the hospitals and for past payments for state medical assistance patients....

