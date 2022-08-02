9th Circ. Says Beverly Hills Rent Law Is Constitutional

By Faith Williams (August 2, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The city of Beverly Hills can continue to collect information about rent-stabilized buildings and the tenants who live in them, according to a Ninth Circuit ruling that upholds a lower court's dismissal of a suit filed by a landlord group objecting to the required disclosures. According to Monday's unpublished opinion, the appellate court determined that the California city reasonably passed the ordinance in 2017 to address a housing shortage. "It is certainly conceivable that the disclosure requirements for apartment owners of rent-stabilized units rationally advance a legitimate interest in confirming that landlords are in compliance with the ordinance's mandates aimed at...

