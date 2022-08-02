What Cannabis Cos. Can Expect If Broadcast Ad Bill Passes

By John Heinbockel and Kenneth Wilton (August 2, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- In a move that typifies how indirect legislation can achieve what direct legislation may not, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow for cannabis ads to be broadcast on local television and radio. On July 20, the fiscal year 2023 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act[1] federal funding legislation, together with a package of five other appropriations bills, was passed by the House by a 220-207 vote. The legislation includes a provision that would bar the Federal Communications Commission from using any of the funds made available in the act to penalize or deny a license to...

