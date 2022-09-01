Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (September 1, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Richard Robinson Herrick Feinstein LLP has hired a new counsel from Peckar & Abramson PC for its office in New York City. Richard Robinson joins the firm and brings with him experience representing owners, designers and contractors on a variety of construction and real estate matters. Steven Hochberg A group of lawyers has decamped Stempel Bennett Claman & Hochberg PC to join Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP in New York. Steven Hochberg joins Golenbock Eiseman as a partner and co-chair of real estate, while partners Sharon Skolnik and Florian Ellison as well as counsels Stephen Fallis and Diana Lee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS