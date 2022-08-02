Water Districts Say DC Circ. Botched Hydropower Permit Case

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 2, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Two California irrigation districts on Monday asked the D.C. Circuit for en banc review of a panel's decision that upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's determination that a state agency properly denied Clean Water Act certificates for hydropower projects. The Turlock and Modesto irrigation districts told the court that a panel in June wrongly affirmed FERC's decision to side with the California State Water Resources Board in a dispute involving two hydropower projects. The districts had filed for Section 401 certifications, but the board rejected their applications just before a one-year statutory deadline, saying it needed more information and telling the...

