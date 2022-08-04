State Farm Seeks $2.6M From NJ Clinics Over 'Secret Scheme'

By Collin Krabbe (August 4, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- State Farm wants millions of dollars in damages after saying it was tricked into paying fraudulent charges by a consortium of chiropractors and physicians who drummed up business with illegal kickbacks and preplanned routes of care. In a New Jersey federal court complaint Monday, State Farm Guaranty Insurance Co. and State Farm Indemnity Co. say chiropractor Nicholas Rosania paid illicit kickbacks for referrals and worked with other medical professionals and practices to collect $2.6 million in personal injury protection benefits with a treatment protocol designed to "enrich" the defendants. "Only when the bills and supporting records at issue are viewed together...

