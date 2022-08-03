Dykema Adds Alston & Bird Energy Litigator In Dallas

By Jack Rodgers (August 3, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC has added a commercial energy litigator to its Dallas office, the firm announced Monday. Brandy R. Manning joins the firm as a member after working for Alston & Bird LLP as a counsel in Fort Worth, Texas, according to her LinkedIn profile. The firm noted that Manning's experience extends over two decades and focuses largely on the oil and gas industries — representing landowners, service companies, mineral owners and alternative energy clients. Manning joins the firm's commercial litigation practice group and the energy and natural resources group. Chris Kratovil, managing partner of the firm's Dallas office, said in...

