USTR Bulks Up China Tariff Paper Trail On Remand

By Jennifer Doherty (August 1, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released updated explanations on Monday for retaliatory tariffs on roughly $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, aiming to show the U.S. Court of International Trade that it satisfied its obligations under the Administrative Procedure Act. In response to criticism from a CIT panel in April that the USTR didn't adequately respond to comments from importers aggrieved by the tariffs, the agency filed a 90-page redetermination with the court as well as a request seeking to add more than 130 pages to the administrative record in the case. USTR mostly carried the day in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS