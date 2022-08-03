Suspended Solicitor Faces Striking Off After Serving Time

By Ronan Barnard (August 2, 2022, 7:30 PM BST) -- A high-profile English solicitor could be banned from practicing as her battle with the profession's ethics watchdog began Tuesday after she did not appear to offer a defense. Soophia Khan was not represented at and did not attend the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal hearing to fight against the Solicitors Regulation Authority for her right to practice. She has recently been released from prison after being handed a six-month sentence for contempt of court. Rupert Allen, for the SRA, argued the tribunal should accept the allegations about the solicitors' handling of client settlement funds since Khan had not appeared to dispute them....

