QBE Sinks Generali's €7.7M Spanish Yacht Claim

By Sophia Dourou (August 2, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- A London court has blocked insurer Generali from pursuing Spanish court proceedings against rival QBE over a €7.7 million ($7.8 million) payout after a yacht damaged an underwater cable. The High Court granted QBE UK's bid on Monday to stop Spanish litigation brought against it by Generali España SA de Seguros y Reaseguros, concluding that the dispute belongs in arbitration under the terms of the policy QBE provided for the yacht. Judge David Foxton found that QBE could seek an anti-suit injunction even though QBE Europe is technically now the insurer that is party to the contract after the policy was transferred...

