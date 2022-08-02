BCLP's Manchester Head Leaves For DWF In London

By Tracey Read (August 2, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT) -- DWF LLP has hired a new partner for its global real estate practice at its London office, the firm announced Tuesday. Damian Fleming will join DWF in September from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, where he spent 16 years as a real estate partner and, for the last five years, as managing partner of the Manchester office, DWF said. Fleming has expertise acting for international investors and developers, sovereign wealth funds, high net worth individuals, and U.K. and international banks and retailers. His practice includes advising on investment capital transactions, large-scale pre-lets, portfolio asset management, secured lending and a variety of corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS