Workers Say Capital One Mismanaged $8B Retirement Plan

By Patrick Hoff (August 2, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Capital One is facing a proposed class action in Virginia federal court alleging it violated federal benefits law by keeping poorly performing BlackRock funds in its $7.85 billion 401(k) plan and costing employees millions of dollars in retirement savings. Andre Hall, a former Capital One employee, and Jermaine Minitee, who currently works for the company, said Monday that Capital One Financial Corp. didn't adequately monitor a suite of target date funds that performed worse than comparable funds, violating its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "As is currently in vogue, defendants appear to have chased the low fees...

