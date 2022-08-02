Calif. Businesses Tell 9th Circ. Their Policies Were Misread

By Riley Murdock (August 2, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A group of California businesses asked the Ninth Circuit to revive their COVID-19 pandemic insurance coverage suit against AmGuard Insurance Co., arguing that a California federal court rejected their claims based on requirements that weren't part of their policies. The businesses, led by Goergio Cosani Menswear Inc., argued their "all-risk" AmGuard insurance policies did not require a physical alteration of their property to trigger coverage. The district court had to read new language into the policy to interpret it that way and reject the group's claims, they said in an appellate brief filed Monday. If a policyholder argues a reasonable interpretation...

