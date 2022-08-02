MoFo Adds Back Corporate Partner To New Austin Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 2, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster LLP has hired back a corporate partner from her stint in-house at semiconductor supplier Onsemi, continuing to expand its new office in Austin, Texas, the firm announced Tuesday. Lauren Bellerjeau had left Morrison Foerster's Washington, D.C., office in 2020 to become senior vice president and assistant general counsel at Onsemi. Bellerjeau said in a statement that she is looking forward to joining her old Morrison Foerster co-workers and new ones as she advises tech and real estate investment trust clients. "My in-house experience was incredibly rewarding and will be extremely valuable as I rejoin the Morrison Foerster partnership," Bellerjeau said...

