Wells Fargo Confirms Hiring Practices Investigation

By Jessica Corso (August 2, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo on Monday confirmed reports that it was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and other government agencies in relation to its diversity hiring, with a previously filed lawsuit claiming that some bank managers conducted sham interviews to meet a diversity quota. The bank doesn't name the other agencies and said the investigations are both "formal and informal" in a note posted in the company's quarterly report, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. It also doesn't say much more about the investigations, other than that they are related to its diversity hiring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS