First Guaranty Mortgage Gets OK For $147M In Ch. 11 Loans

By Rick Archer (August 2, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved $147 million in Chapter 11 financing for mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. after the company reached a deal with its unsecured creditors on the terms of the loan. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt approved First Guaranty's debtor-in-possession financing and the payment of more than $1.4 million in employee bonuses after the unsecured creditors' committee dropped its objections to both proposals. The Texas-based mortgage lender and affiliate Maverick II Holdings LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in June, and on July 1 Judge Goldblatt gave the company...

