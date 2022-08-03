Apollo Investment Corp Promotes GC To CLO Amid Rebrand

By Anna Sanders (August 3, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Apollo Investment Corp. has elevated its general counsel to chief legal officer, as the middle-market business development company announced its plans to rebrand. Kristin Hester was promoted to chief legal officer and secretary of the company after more than two years as general counsel, according to an announcement on Tuesday. She replaces Joseph Glatt, who has held the role since 2011 and was promoted to a new role as partner in the U.S. financial institutions group of Apollo Global Management, the massive private equity firm that operates Apollo Investment Corp. Hester still currently serves as senior counsel for Apollo Global Management,...

