Stream TV Moves To Block Asset Sale In Creditor Dispute

By Jessica Corso (August 3, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A new media company is accusing a company acting on behalf of its creditors of defying a Delaware Supreme Court decision by promising to sell assets that rightfully belong to the company, asking a Delaware Chancery Court judge this week to stop the sale before "irreparable harm" occurs. Stream TV Networks Inc. notified the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday that SeeCubic Inc. plans to sell the company's assets despite a Delaware Supreme Court decision in June that found an agreement turning those assets over to SeeCubic invalid. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said in court last month that he believed, based...

