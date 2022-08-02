Senior Center Loses Bid To Toss Insurer's Suit

By Emily Enfinger (August 2, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Berkshire Hathaway unit can continue its efforts to avoid coverage in a wrongful death suit against a senior living center, an Illinois federal judge said, finding that it's too early to toss the insurer's arguments. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall rejected GlenCrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Centre's motion to dismiss National Fire & Marine Insurance's request for declaratory judgment on Monday because the senior care provider raised several factual and policy arguments that are "unsuitable for this early stage of the case." Judge Kendall also said the insurer's complaint contains facts that allow a "plausible inference" that GlenCrest breached a...

