Oil Riggers Urge 3rd Circ. To Revive Wage Suit Again

By Grace Elletson (August 2, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A group of oil rig workers said a federal judge incorrectly found they weren't owed pay for time it took to put on and remove protective gear and urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to overturn the decision, which they say violated the appellate panel's previous remand order. Named plaintiffs Rodney Tyger and Shawn Wadsworth said the lower court incorrectly granted Precision Drilling Corp. summary judgment on their claims that the company withheld pay for time it took to don and doff their personal protective equipment, or PPE. They said a federal judge held them to a higher standard of evidence...

