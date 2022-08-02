Vardy Own Goal Shows Risks Of Destroying Evidence

By Joanne Faulkner (August 2, 2022, 5:36 PM BST) -- The conclusion to a high-profile libel dispute between the wives of two famous English soccer players emphasizes the risks of destroying evidence during the course of litigation — even when deleting documents is as easy as clicking a button in the social media era. The judge found that Vardy, pictured leaving court in May with her soccer player husband Jamie, was sometimes "manifestly inconsistent" with documentary evidence. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Much of the social media feud that turned into a libel trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney centered around disappearing evidence. Items that vanished included a phone belonging to...

