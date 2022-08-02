NJ Atty Reprimanded For Taking Cases After Getting Fired

By Kevin Penton (August 2, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has reprimanded a New Jersey attorney for signing and filing substitution of attorney forms on behalf of Eisenberg Gold & Agrawal PC shortly after the firm fired him. Christopher J. Macchi violated the state's rules of professional conduct by engaging in behavior that involved dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation, according to the state high court's July 12 order, which was filed on July 27. The Supreme Court's ruling followed a July 2021 determination by the high court's Disciplinary Review Board that Macchi misrepresented to various courts in May 2019 that he had the authority to sign...

