DOL Defends Biden's Power To Hike Contractors' Min. Wage

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 2, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor defended its implementation of the Biden administration's rule increasing federal contractors' minimum hourly wage to $15, telling a Colorado federal judge Tuesday that the president didn't overstep his authority when he mandated the wage hike. In a motion Tuesday, the DOL urged U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer to grant the agency summary judgment on all claims the Colorado River Outfitters Association, adventure tour company Arkansas Valley Adventure LLC and its owner Duke Bradford lodged against the agency. The DOL said the Procurement Act allowed President Joe Biden to mandate the wage increase last year, saying...

