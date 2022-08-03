Pa. Procurer Sues HP For Lost $131M US Navy Contract

By Matthew Santoni (August 3, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania procurement company says HP Inc. sunk a $131 million contract to provide printing and copying equipment to the U.S. Navy by changing tack on whether certain printers HP was providing met the government's specifications, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. Pottstown, Pennsylvania-based Trident Engineering & Procurement says it had landed a "Shipboard Multipurpose Device Program" deal with the Defense Logistics Agency, beat bids and protests from former contractor Xerox, and had gotten assurances from HP that "white labeling," or modifying and re-branding equipment from HP partner Canon, would still meet the contract's requirements that the printers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS