Brothers Agree To Pay $9M To Settle SEC's Penny Stock Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 2, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A pair of brothers from Long Island, New York, and their company agreed Tuesday to pay over $9.2 million to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims they operated as unregistered securities dealers, buying convertible notes from microcap issuers, converting the notes into shares at a discount and then selling those shares at a profit. For four years between January 2016 and December 2020, according to the SEC, brothers Soheil and Sepas Ahdoot, and their company Crown Bridge Partners LLC, bought about 250 convertible notes from about 150 penny stock issuers in need of financing, funding the issuers and negotiating highly favorable...

