Dems Want Transparency On Pacific, Americas Trade Talks

By Joyce Hanson (August 3, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Nine lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to engage in "robust consultations" with Congress and other stakeholders as negotiations begin over the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, warning that the talks may be undermined without appropriate transparency. In a letter Monday, House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., joined with six other Democratic members of Congress in calling on administration officials to learn from the alleged failures of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of in 2017. "We urge you...

