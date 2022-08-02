BetterHelp Owner Hit With Investor Suit Over Growth Claims

By Sarah Jarvis (August 2, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The owner of the mental health platform BetterHelp was hit with a proposed securities class action in a New York federal court Tuesday, accusing the company of misrepresenting the sustainability of its growth and providing unrealistic financial projections before its stock price fell earlier this year. Investor Walter De Schutter alleged in his complaint that Teladoc Health Inc., CEO Jason Gorevic and Chief Financial Officer Mala Murthy are on the hook for securities law violations after Teladoc provided projections for the company's revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for fiscal year 2022 that were unrealistic. Among other...

