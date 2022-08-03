GT Lands Squire Patton's Ex-Corporate Governance Chair

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 3, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has hired a partner from Squire Patton Boggs LLP to lead the firm's U.S. corporate governance practice. Frank M. Placenti joined Greenberg Traurig's office in Phoenix as a shareholder last month, the firm announced Tuesday. Placenti was also chair of Squire Patton's corporate governance practice. He's been practicing corporate law, from mergers and acquisitions to regulatory compliance, for over two decades. Placenti said in a statement that the firm's global network was a draw. "Having the ability to tap Greenberg Traurig's global network and resources will allow me to better serve my clients, especially in the M&A arena,...

