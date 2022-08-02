Pa. Panel Puts Atty DQ Back On Table In Med Mal Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (August 2, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel Tuesday reinstated a medical malpractice plaintiff's efforts to disqualify defense counsel for a discovery violation in a suit accusing an anesthesiologist of botching a knee surgery patient's treatment, saying a defense attorney had improper communications with the nonparty surgeon who performed the surgery. In a published opinion, a three-judge Superior Court panel reversed a Luzerne County judge's finding that counsel for Dr. Dong-Joon Oh did not violate a discovery rule regarding communications with a medical malpractice plaintiff's treating physician, in a suit accusing Oh of botching anesthesiology treatment for patient Bobbi Ann Mertis prior to her knee...

