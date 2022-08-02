Texas Regulators Say Voyager Digital Ch. 11 Moving Too Fast

By Jeff Montgomery (August 2, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Warning that public creditors, investors and regulators are being kept in the dark as bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. speeds toward scheduling of a Chapter 11 sale, a Texas securities agency urged a New York bankruptcy court to hit the brakes. In a limited objection filed Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the Texas State Securities Board said scheduling of bid procedures and sales activities should be delayed until the company issues its initial financial statements and other disclosures. Interested parties should have an opportunity to review all filings, including at a...

