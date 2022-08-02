5th Circ. Finds No Coverage For Death Of Child Left On Bus

By Shane Dilworth (August 2, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said Tuesday that a Nationwide unit has no duty to cover a now-defunct day care over the death of a 3-year-old who was left on a bus following a field trip, agreeing with a Texas federal judge that an auto exclusion applies to bar coverage. In an unpublished ruling, the three-judge panel concluded that the exclusion applied even though Discovering Me Academy LLC obtained "sexual and/or physical abuse" coverage in the day care's commercial general liability policy from Scottsdale Insurance Co. The day care and its manager, Tanisha Butler, contended that the sexual and/or physical abuse coverage applied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS