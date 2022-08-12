UK Rulings Give Chinese Courts Wide Powers In IP Disputes

By F. Scott Kieff and Thomas Grant (August 12, 2022, 9:36 AM BST) -- Two recent English judgments show how China's courts are poised to play a larger role than before in intellectual property disputes. The judgments in Nokia Technologies OY v. Oppo[1] and Koninklijke Philips NV v. Guangdong Oppo Mobile[2] show that English courts rightly will not respect anti-suit injunctions from Chinese courts seeking to stop parties from litigating the validity of patents in the U.K., but they also leave the door open for China's courts to adjudicate other vital IP issues, in particular worldwide rate-setting for standard-essential patents, or SEPs. Businesses should recognize that bringing or answering cases on such issues in China...

