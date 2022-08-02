AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers, McKesson Snag Early Win In MDL

By Hailey Konnath (August 2, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Tuesday handed AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and McKesson Corp. an early win in multidistrict litigation over their diabetes drugs Onglyza and Kombiglyze, ruling that the plaintiffs haven't offered admissible expert testimony that the medicines can cause heart failure. U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell granted the drugmakers' motion for summary judgment, noting that the court has excluded the plaintiffs' only expert who believes that the available data establishes that the drugs' active ingredient is likely capable of causing heart failure. And in complex medical disputes, like this one, that means the plaintiffs' 10...

