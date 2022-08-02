Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers, McKesson Snag Early Win In MDL

By Hailey Konnath (August 2, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Tuesday handed AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and McKesson Corp. an early win in multidistrict litigation over their diabetes drugs Onglyza and Kombiglyze, ruling that the plaintiffs haven't offered admissible expert testimony that the medicines can cause heart failure.

U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell granted the drugmakers' motion for summary judgment, noting that the court has excluded the plaintiffs' only expert who believes that the available data establishes that the drugs' active ingredient is likely capable of causing heart failure. And in complex medical disputes, like this one, that means the plaintiffs' 10...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!