SEIU Pension Fund Escapes Hospital's Contributions Suit

By Emily Brill (August 2, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Service Employees International Union-run pension fund escaped a lawsuit challenging its pursuit of over $288,000 in contributions from a Pittsburgh-area hospital, with a Pennsylvania federal judge ruling Tuesday that SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania should be the only defendant in the litigation. Through the lawsuit, UPMC McKeesport is attempting to force the union and fund to arbitrate the hospital's claim that it does not owe the money because it was not obligated to contribute to nurses' pensions until after their probationary periods. The hospital failed to show, though, that the SEIU National Industry Pension Fund is intended to participate in the arbitration...

