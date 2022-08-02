Planet Hollywood's COVID Suit Against Zurich Thrown Out

By Riley Murdock (August 2, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court tossed Planet Hollywood's COVID-19 business interruption suit with prejudice Tuesday, finding the restaurant chain failed to show any physical loss or damage to its property required to trigger coverage under its Zurich policy. The chain's claims against Zurich American Insurance Co. are similar "if not identical" to those made by three restaurants in SA Palm Beach LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London, U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza said in an order. In its March 2021 suit, Planet Hollywood argued that its "all-risk" policy with Zurich did not contain a specific exclusion for pandemic-related damages. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC...

