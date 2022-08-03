Chubb Unit Hit With $44M Verdict In Suit Over Broken Machine

By Dorothy Atkins (August 3, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has found that a Chubb subsidiary owes aerospace parts manufacturer Weber Metals Inc. $44.4 million for breaching an insurance policy by refusing to cover losses tied to the sudden failure of a 33,000‐ton forging press, according to a redacted verdict form filed publicly Tuesday. After a four-day trial, a unanimous jury found on July 29 that the Pennsylvania-based ACE American Insurance Co. breached its duty under its commercial property insurance policy to pay Weber Metals for losses that the Paramount, California-based company incurred when its Mesta-Pahnke forging press suddenly broke down in September 2018, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS