Trans W.Va. Medicaid Participants Win Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 2, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A class of over 600 transgender Medicaid participants in West Virginia won their suit alleging that the state program violated the Affordable Care Act's anti-discrimination provisions, with a federal judge ruling Tuesday that the state's law to deny gender-affirming care to transgender people is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers granted Christopher Fain, Shauntae Anderson and the class summary judgment in their suit arguing that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' medical services bureau and several state officials discriminated against trans people in violation of the Affordable Care Act's Section 1557.

Judge Chambers said the state's Medicaid...

