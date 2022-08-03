UberEats Driver Claims Cookie Chain Stole Tips

By Caleb Drickey (August 3, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Late-night cookie maker Insomnia Cookies LLC steals tips intended for third-party delivery drivers who fill gaps in the company's workforce, a driver said in a proposed class action filed in Pennsylvania federal court. In his complaint filed Tuesday, UberEats driver Robert Wilkins claimed the Pennsylvania-based cookie delivery chain illegally enriches itself by withholding tips rightfully owned by nonemployee delivery drivers who fulfill Insomnia orders when company employees are unavailable. "Defendants intended to cause damage to plaintiff and the class by stealing their tips for defendants' own profit," Wilkins says. "Defendants' conduct was, therefore, malicious, and defendants are also guilty of oppression in...

