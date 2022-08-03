Bayer, Buyers Get Go-Ahead On $2.3M Sunscreen Settlement

By Mike Curley (August 3, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted preliminary approval for a $2.3 million settlement to resolve claims Bayer Healthcare LLC and Beiersdorf Inc. sold Coppertone sunscreen with dangerous levels of benzene. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan also approved conditional certification of a class led by named plaintiff Almany Ismael Bangoura, who will represent all people in the U.S. who bought the Coppertone spray-on sunscreens at issue in the suit. Bangoura filed the suit in January and amended it in March, alleging that a dozen of the companies' sunscreen products contained dangerous levels of benzene, which...

