Steptoe & Johnson Adds International Trade Pro In DC

By Madison Arnold (August 4, 2022, 9:58 AM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP added a former U.S. Department of Justice official in Washington, D.C., to its international trade and regulatory compliance group. The firm announced Monday the hiring of Brian J. Fleming, who was most recently at Miller & Chevalier Chtd. He counsels companies on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, process as well as export controls and economic sanctions matters. "I am thrilled to join Steptoe's top-ranked international trade and regulatory compliance group," Fleming said in a statement. "The firm's strong international reputation, global footprint, and far-reaching client base will position my practice for...

