Texas Windstorm Insurer Votes For No Rate Increases

By Ben Zigterman (August 3, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The board of directors for Texas' windstorm insurer of last resort voted not to increase rates for its policyholders after its underwriting committee recommended keeping rates level last month. The decision was made Tuesday, despite a Texas Windstorm Insurance Association analysis finding that the current policy rates are inadequate by about 15% for residential coverage and 11% for commercial coverage. "TWIA board members recognize the challenges that coastal policyholders face with rising costs for many products and services, including insurance. The association's responsible stewardship and early redemption of the debt that was used to pay Hurricane Harvey claims has significantly improved...

