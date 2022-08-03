Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge OKs $2.3M Deal In WARN Act Suit Against Fla. Hotel Co.

By Sarah Jarvis (August 3, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has given the early OK to a $2.3 million settlement to end a proposed class action brought by former Rosen Hotels and Resorts Inc. employees who were allegedly laid off without proper notice or certain wages and benefits under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

In Tuesday's order, U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza preliminarily approved a settlement agreement between Rosen Hotels and Resorts and a settlement class of more than 3,600 employees who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plaintiff Yolanda Turner had alleged that she and other workers didn't receive advance written...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!