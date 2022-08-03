Judge OKs $2.3M Deal In WARN Act Suit Against Fla. Hotel Co.

By Sarah Jarvis (August 3, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has given the early OK to a $2.3 million settlement to end a proposed class action brought by former Rosen Hotels and Resorts Inc. employees who were allegedly laid off without proper notice or certain wages and benefits under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. In Tuesday's order, U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza preliminarily approved a settlement agreement between Rosen Hotels and Resorts and a settlement class of more than 3,600 employees who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plaintiff Yolanda Turner had alleged that she and other workers didn't receive advance written...

