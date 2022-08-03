States Push EPA On Calif. Truck Regs Waiver Request

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 3, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- California and its allies that support reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles are urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to grant the state Clean Air Act waivers that would allow it to move ahead with regulations and programs for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The Golden State already has EPA waivers for its car and light truck greenhouse gas emissions and zero-emissions vehicle programs, but it now wants additional waivers to act on trucks, buses and other bigger vehicles. Before making a decision, the EPA will review comments that were submitted by Tuesday night's deadline from parties supporting or opposed to California's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS