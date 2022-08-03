Citigroup Board Sued Over 'Systemic' Oversight Issues

By Sarah Jarvis (August 3, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Citigroup Inc. leadership has been hit with a derivative lawsuit in a New York federal court with shareholders alleging it largely ignored deficiencies with the company's internal controls and risk management that had been flagged by various regulators over the years, resulting in billions of dollars in fines. Plaintiff shareholders Solomon Lipshutz and Jeweltex Manufacturing Inc. Retirement Plan alleged in their Tuesday complaint that Citigroup, through its subsidiaries, is a "systemic and repeat offender" that has failed to comply with regulatory orders and safe and sound banking practices. Among other things, the shareholders painted the company's accidental $900 million payment to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS